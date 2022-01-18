USDA to invest up to $225 million in partner-driven conservation on agricultural and forest land

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced up to $225 million in available funding for conservation partners through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). RCPP is a partner-driven program that leverages collective resources to find solutions to address natural resource challenges on agricultural land. This year’s funding announcements include opportunities for projects that address climate change, benefit historically underserved producers and support urban agriculture.

“These public-private partnerships are powerful tools that allow us to work together to address challenges such as climate change and supporting producers and communities who have been underserved in the past,” said Jon Bourdon, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Acting Ohio State Conservationist.

There are two types of funding opportunities under RCPP: RCPP Classic and RCPP Alternative Funding Arrangements (AFA). RCPP Classic projects are implemented using NRCS contracts and easements with producers, landowners and communities, in collaboration with project partners. Through RCPP AFA, partners have more flexibility in working directly with agricultural producers to support the development of new conservation structures and approaches that would not otherwise be available under RCPP Classic. Project… Continue reading