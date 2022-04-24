USDA watershed infrastructure funding brings $7.4 million investment to Ohio

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will invest $420 million in 132 infrastructure projects in 31 states, including Ohio. These projects include rehabilitating dams, flood prevention, and watershed restoration projects, and they are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), building on a $166 million nationwide investment announced earlier this year. In total, more than $7.4 million will be invested in five Ohio watershed infrastructure projects through the USDA Watershed Rehabilitation Program (REHAB) and the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) Program.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild our infrastructure, create good-paying jobs and build new economic opportunity here in Ohio,” said John Wilson, State Conservationist for USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). “Our watershed programs help communities rebuild after natural disasters and prepare for future events. These projects exemplify why this historic investment in our watersheds was needed and the adeptness of our agency to act swiftly.” … Continue reading