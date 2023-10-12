Use care when negotiating oil and gas leases

By Matt Reese

Interest and activity in eastern Ohio’s oil and gas leasing has been picking up again in some new areas.

“Oil and gas have a long history in eastern Ohio dating back nearly 100 years. If you have a farm over here in eastern Ohio, likely you had an oil or gas well on it at some point in the history of that farm,” said Clif Little, Ohio State University Extension educator in Guernsey County. “Around the 2010 timeframe, the Utica-Marcellus craze went through and there was a lot of leasing activity, but most of the development was further east of Interstate-77. Even portions of land here in Noble and Guernsey County weren’t highly sought after. But recently, oil prices have gone up and there’s been renewed interest in leasing in some of these areas.”

Little specializes in beef, sheep, forages, grazing systems, and oil and gas leasing. He is also the author of “Important aspects of an oil and gas lease” at: https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/anr-88… Continue reading