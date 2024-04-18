Using Dairy Manure with Newly Planted Corn and Soybeans

By Glen Arnold, OSU Extension Field Specialist, Manure Management, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-09

In recent years, dairy farmers and commercial manure applicators have been moving towards applying dairy manure to newly planted corn and soybeans.

Applying dairy manure to fields after crops are planted in the spring offers some advantages over applying manure before crops are planted. One advantage is corn or soybean planting not being delayed by the added moisture from the liquid manure. This delay can be costly if wet weather further delays spring planting. The second advantage is the liquid manure adding moisture to the soil that can enhance crop germination and emergence, especially if the weather turns off dry.

As soon as a field is planted, the manure can be applied. This is true for both corn and soybeans. The seed is protected by an inch or more of soil. In university research the application of 10,000 gallons per acre of dairy manure has not negatively impacted crop germination and emergence on corn or soybeans.