USSEC CEO Jim Sutter on trade, markets, sustainability

With nearly 60% of the U.S. soybean crop heading to international markets, trade is critical for American farmers. Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg recently sat down with Jim Sutter, CEO of the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), to discuss the latest on global soybean demand, the importance of market diversification, and why sustainability is becoming a key selling point.

Sutter highlights Ohio's role in specialty soybean exports, the ongoing importance of China, and how U.S. soy differentiates itself from global competitors like Brazil.