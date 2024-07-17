Vance has a track record of supporting Ohio agriculture

By Matt Reese

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance was selected as the running mate by the Trump Campaign in July, leading up to the November presidential election. Though he only has a short track record in the political world, Vance has been a strong and responsive supporter of Ohio agriculture during his time in office.

“From Day 1 as a Senator, Mr. Vance has been very attentive to Ohio Farm Bureau members, making himself accessible to them to discuss their concerns when it comes to issues that could have an impact on agriculture in Ohio or across the country. As a designated Friend of Agriculture by Ohio Farm Bureau members, Senator Vance grasps the issues facing our members and rural Ohioans and has made it clear, through his actions, that he is listening and that he cares,” said Bill Patterson, President of Ohio Farm Bureau. “Above all, his views on agriculture policy align with that of our membership and when faced with an issue critical for farmers of all types, Mr.… Continue reading