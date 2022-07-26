Variables currently impacting the market

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

While there has been widespread hot weather, only 25% of the Corn Belt is experiencing drought conditions. Based on what we know today, the national yield average could still hit the 177-trend line level.

Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey signed a deal allowing grain to be exported from several Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. The deal included conditions that require renewals every 120 days. Long-term this may create issues, but the market did not react all that negatively to it on Friday. Then on Saturday Russian missiles hit a port protected in the agreement. Today Ukrainians are claiming they will still try to export grain as the deal is outlined. This story seems far from over.

High gas prices have curtailed some usage, which means less ethanol consumption too. About a third of corn used for ethanol is converted to DDGs in the production process, which means some additional feed demand could be found. However,…