Vegetable harvest continues, southern Ohio stays dry

Pastures were drying due to elevated temperatures and lack of precipitation in the southern part of the State, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report showed 72.4 percent of the State as abnormally dry or worse. Conditions matching the moderate drought rating were observed in 39.4 percent of the State, and conditions matching the severe drought rating were observed at 13.8 percent. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 9 percent very short, 36 percent short, 51 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on August 4 was 77.1 degrees, 4.8 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.65 inches of precipitation, 0.84 inches above average. There were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 4.

Farmers reported processing vegetable harvest continued at a good pace. Seasonal fruit harvest continued ahead of schedule for most tree fruit.… Continue reading