Vermeer ZR5-1200 Self-Propelled Baler named 2024 “Coolest Thing Made in Iowa”

The Vermeer ZR5-1200 self-propelled baler has been named the 2024 “Coolest Thing Made in Iowa” by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI). This esteemed honor, organized by ABI, celebrates exceptional innovation in manufacturing and highlights the contribution of these products to the state’s economy and industry.

The ZR5-1200 self-propelled baler outperformed 66 other entries in the inaugural ABI contest, showcasing the vitality of Iowa’s manufacturing industry. The contest, which started in March, involved a public nomination process, followed by an initial round of popular voting and a bracket-style tournament. The contest aims to highlight Iowa’s robust manufacturing industry, which contributes approximately $38 billion to the economy annually and employs over 225,000 Iowans. Other finalists in the competition included Musco Sports Lighting, Dobson’s Custom Built Pipe Organ and Sukup Manufacturing Safe T Home.

“The foundation of Vermeer is the innovative vision of my grandfather (Gary Vermeer), a farmer who was always in search of a better way to get things done.… Continue reading