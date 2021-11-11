Veterans feeding the communities they left to serve

By Natalie Monroe, communications director of Farmer Veteran Coalition

“I remember the moment, standing in Jim Cochran’s organic strawberry field overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” reflects the founder of Farmer Veteran Coalition, Michael O’Gorman.

“Jim had served during Vietnam. The three women standing with us — Mary Tillman, Dolores Kesterman and Nadia McCaffrey — all lost their sons in Iraq or Afghanistan.”

Fatalities were high in 2007, and the country was deeply divided. Starting a campaign to create viable careers and places to heal on our nation’s farms for men and women returning from war felt electric.

This idea sprouted roots in 2008 when O’Gorman, a lifelong farmer, started FVC in the back of his pick-up truck. Our plan was simple: find a way to help these veterans as they return to the communities they left to serve, and then tell their story.

Now FVC has pioneered an entire military-to-agriculture movement.… Continue reading