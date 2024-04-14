Veterinarians continue to closely monitor HPAI in Ohio dairy cattle

By Matt Reese

On March 25, it was confirmed that a mysterious disease in Texas dairy cattle was identified as a strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state veterinary and public health officials from around the country continue to investigate the emerging illness among dairy cows that causes decreased lactation, low appetite, and other symptoms. USDA has since confirmed the presence of HPAI A(H5N1) in additional dairy cattle herds in Idaho, New Mexico, Michigan, and Ohio.

In early April, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) received confirmation from the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) of the detection of HPAI in an Ohio dairy cattle herd. The affected dairy operation in Wood County received cows on March 8, 2024, from a Texas dairy, which later reported a confirmed detection of HPAI A(H5N1).