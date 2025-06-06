Vietnam signs agricultural trade pacts with Ohio leaders

A major international agreement with big implications for Ohio agriculture – Vietnamese leaders visited Columbus this week to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Ohio farm groups. The deal is part of a larger $2 billion commitment to purchase U.S. ag products like soybeans, corn, distiller’s grains, and more.

Brianna Smith of Ohio’s Country Journal has the full story in this video, including comments from H.E. Do Duc Duy, Vietnam’s Minister of Agriculture and Environment, as well as Ohio farm leaders Bill Bayliss, Patty Mann, and Owen Niese.

A delegation from the Vietnamese government and business community, led by Minister of Agriculture and Environment H.E. Do Duc Duy, visited Ohio on June 4 to sign a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with U.S. agricultural leaders. The Columbus stop is part of a multi-state mission that began in Iowa on Monday, June 2, 2025. In total, the Vietnamese delegation is expected to enter into agreements to purchase more than $2 billion in U.S.… Continue reading