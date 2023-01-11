Vilsack provides USDA update

At the American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced several major developments at the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will benefit farmers, ranchers and producers across the nation.

“At USDA, our goal is to provide all farmers, including new and underserved producers, with the opportunity to receive the assistance they need to continue farming, to build and maintain their competitive-edge, and to access more, new, and better markets,” Vilsack said. “Working together we can ensure American agriculture is as resilient as ever and will do so by implementing a holistic approach to emergency assistance, by lowering input costs through investments in domestic fertilizer production, and by promoting competition in agricultural markets.”

Secretary Vilsack announced that USDA continues to make progress in the following areas:

Assisting producers facing high input costs to access domestic, innovative fertilizer capacity. Improving risk protection for underserved producers. Investing in new choices and meat processing capacity for livestock producers. … Continue reading