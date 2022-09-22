Vineyard Expansion Assistance Program open to Ohio vineyards

The 2022 Vineyard Expansion Assistance Program (VEAP) application period is being reopened to both new and existing Ohio vineyards to replace non-bearing vines or to plant new vines. VEAP allows wineries/vineyards to invest in and plant high-quality, high-value grapes onsite instead of purchasing them from other states. The VEAP is an incentive program created and funded by the Ohio Grape Industries Committee (OGIC).

Due to the small number of grapes produced in Ohio, many wineries, farmers markets’, and retailers are forced to purchase grapes of several different varieties from other states to meet production needs. The VEAP is designed to provide a more stable source of high-quality, high-value grapes grown in Ohio. Additionally, the program will allow for more Ohio wines to qualify for the Ohio Quality Wine (OQW) program and increase consumer awareness of Ohio’s premier wines made from Ohio-grown grapes.

The VEAP funding will cover the cost of the grape vines planted.