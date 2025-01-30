Vinton County 4-H educator honored with Excellence in 4-H Award

Travis West, Ohio State University Extension educator for Ohio 4-H youth development in Vinton County, was the recipient of the Charles W. Lifer Excellence in 4-H Award at the 2024 OSU Extension conference. Named in honor of and sponsored by the former state 4-H leader, the Charles W. Lifer Excellence in 4-H Award is presented annually to an Ohio 4-H educator who has demonstrated exceptional achievements in their career and has made a major contribution to 4-H programs.

West has done just that, impacting the lives of thousands of youths through community clubs, SPIN clubs, school programs, and camps.

A Vinton County 4-H volunteer commented, “Over my years of involvement with the 4-H program, one thing has remained the same: Travis’ determination to provide quality programming and endless opportunities for the youth and adults in our county.”

Working in a rural, low-income county where barriers such as transportation impact 4-H involvement, West focuses on providing opportunities for positive youth development through in-school and after-school programs.… Continue reading