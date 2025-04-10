Volunteers needed for Ohio’s fifth annual sandhill crane count

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is seeking volunteers for the fifth annual Midwest Crane Count on the morning of Saturday, April 12. The Division of Wildlife is collaborating with the International Crane Foundation and Ohio Bird Conservation Initiative to conduct the survey.

The Division of Wildlife along with partners and volunteers will count the numbers of sandhill cranes seen or heard in specific counties in Ohio. This year’s crane count takes place in 33 counties. These locations have habitats where sandhill cranes typically nest such as wet meadows, shallow marshes, bogs, and other wetlands.

A sandhill crane is a tall wading bird characterized by a long neck and bill. It is mostly gray in plumage with a red patch on its forehead. It is often recognized by its rolling bugle call.



The sandhill crane was once extirpated (disappeared) from Ohio but returned to Wayne County in 1987 and has been slowly expanding since.