Waiting on markets and weather

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

While cycling sold recently in North Carolina in what I deemed to be familiar territory, I (oops) “left the planned route.” Realizing my phone showed 10% battery life and that I was lost was not my most shining moment. My new navigation means became a conversation with a DoorDash driver, a local fire department, and a nice lady working in her yard. Fortunately, I was just 5 miles short of my destination. Since I had alerted Cindy of my dilemma, she once again got to “wonder” as I “wandered.” No need to worry, just wait. The same advice followed by producers, prepared and anxious to plant.

Puzzling and perplexing accurately describes the situation of soybean trading activity on Friday, April 12. Literally out of nowhere, soybeans mid-morning were up 20 cents, and closing up 14 cents. Numerous research reports literally had no explanation of what was taking place and were unable to put forth fundamental reasons for the rally.… Continue reading