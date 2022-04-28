Walleye outlook is excellent for 2022

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

Based on Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW) trawl surveys, it appears that another excellent Lake Erie walleye hatch may be underway as we speak. In research presented to the Ohio Wildlife Council, fisheries biologists reported the 2021 walleye hatch was the fifth largest recorded over the past 35 years and there’s every reason to think this spring’s may top that.

The 2021 walleye hatch index was 90 fish per hectare (a standard measure of area), well above the rapidly increasing prior 20-year average of 34 fish per hectare. The young walleye averaged just over 4 inches long and were caught at every site sampled.

“Our fisheries biologists survey nearly 40 locations between Toledo and Huron by dragging a large, concave net along the bottom of the lake,” said Travis Hartman, Division of Wildlife Lake Erie Fisheries Program manager.… Continue reading