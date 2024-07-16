Walnut Council meets to discuss managing hardwoods for quality timber

The Walnut Council will hold its annual meeting July 28-30 in Springfield. The meeting will feature a field tour of walnut and hardwood plantation and forest management, landowner networking sessions, and a day of technical presentations. View the full program at https://walnutcouncil.org/events/annual-meeting/ and register before July 10 to get the early bird rate.

“The Walnut Council is a leading organization for professionals and tree farmers to share information for managing hardwoods for high-quality veneer and sawlogs in the eastern US. Although the emphasis was initially on black walnut, the Walnut Council now includes other eastern hardwoods,” said Liz Jackson, executive director. “The program for this year’s annual meeting is a good example of our expanded efforts to increase and manage our hardwood resource.”

Attendees can register to participate by individual days or for the entire meeting, which includes a field tour, indoor presentations by experts, and other activities designed to encourage interaction among professionals and fellow tree farmers.… Continue reading