War and Ukraine’s place in global crop markets

By Joe Janzen, Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics, University of Illinois and Carl Zulauf, Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics, Ohio State University

Feb. 24, 2023 marked the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On that date, Russian forces dramatically escalated the existing Russia-Ukraine conflict, initiating a “special military operation” intent on seizing Ukrainian territory including the capital of Kyiv. In the year since, Ukraine has resisted the invasion with assistance from European and American allies.

The war has caused significant damage to Ukrainian agriculture, particular in eastern regions most impacted by fighting. Recent estimates from the Kyiv School of Economics suggest over $6.6 billion in agricultural infrastructure has been destroyed. The war has also substantially limited the ability of Ukrainian farmers to grow and ship their crops. The same source estimates the war has imposed an additional $36.2 billion in indirect costs to agriculture, mainly in the form of foregone production and higher logistics costs for continuing agricultural exports.… Continue reading