War on the Western Front: Ohio and the War of 1812

By Mike Ryan, OCJ field reporter

After achieving independence from England, the upstart American government was tasked with a variety of conflicts that threatened the newly established nation. As the Napoleonic Wars between Britain and France raged on the European continent and on the seas of the Atlantic, tensions with Americans were provoked by the English maritime practices of commandeering American ships, forcing U.S. sailors into servitude with the British Navy and firing upon, boarding, and sinking any U.S. commercial ship suspected of contact with the French.

Further, the British continued to occupy forts and establishments in territory ceded to the U.S. after the Revolution. Though the Brits abandoned the 13 colonies after the Revolutionary War, they still maintained possession of other parts of the continent, and some British loyalists would come to settle in the Northwest Territories along the southern shores of Lake Erie. The English allied with hostile Native American tribes in the Great Lakes region, supporting and arming them, further contributing to conflict and instability in the area.