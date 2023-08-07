Last week, warm and dry conditions dominated across the State, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report showed 18.5 percent of the State as abnormally dry or worse, a decrease from the previous week. Conditions matching the moderate drought rating were observed in 1.7 percent of the State. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent very short, 23 short, 71 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on August 6 was 71.3 degrees, 0.7 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.17 inches of precipitation, 0.65 inches below average. There were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 6.

While crop condition ratings improved, crop progress for corn and soybeans remained near or behind the five-year average for the majority of the State. Southwestern counties experienced below-average moisture levels, leading some farmers to report crop stress.… Continue reading