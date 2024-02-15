Warm, dry February offers fieldwork opportunities

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg

While Valentine’s Day plans, the National Farm Machinery Show, dismal weather, and poor field conditions are more typical this time of year, many farmers around Ohio have instead found rare February opportunities for fieldwork this week.

“We had some chicken litter applied earlier and we decided we were going to start working it in,” said Joe Everett in Shelby County. “If you looked at the calendar you would not think it’s February when looking outside. The conditions are really good and actually sometimes better than when we get later in the spring. We’re really happy with how things are working out here right now.”

Chicken litter is a nutrient source with many agronomic benefits and Everett is pleased with the chance to incorporate it in dry, unfrozen winter fields. The Feb. 15 update of the U.S. Drought Monitor showed a significant portion of western and northwestern Ohio, including much of Shelby County, is abnormally dry. … Continue reading