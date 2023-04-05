Warmer weather ahead

By Jim Noel, NOAA

April is forecast to be warmer than normal with some typical swings. Those swings will still bring periods of windy weather for the first half of April. Normal high temperatures are now 55 northeast Ohio to 60 southwest Ohio. Expect above normal temperatures this week with the first half of the week in the 60s and 70s for highs followed by a cool down later in the week with highs in 50s to near 60.

There will be another sharp cool down the first half of next week but then there is expected to be a big surge of warmer weather starting about next Thursday for a solid week which could push high temperatures into the 60s and 70s north to 70s to near 80 south. This should allow some field work to begin in full swing for mid-month. By the end of the month temperatures will settle back to about normal.… Continue reading