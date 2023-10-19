Watching the weather domestically and abroad

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

While I do appreciate a lot of things about our church, I must give a high rating to the “casual dress code.” After many years of coat and tie Sundays, I find this to be very fine! So last Sunday with 40-degree temperatures, when Cindy suggested I wear a nice pair of jeans, I countered with, “I’m wearing my shorts.” I did agree to a long-sleeved t-shirt. Seasons and trends do come and go, but aren’t we blessed to have options and the freedom to do what has worked best for us — at home and in the fields!

Great harvest weather for Ohio with limited rainfall the first half of October enabled soybean harvest to progress rapidly. While yield reports vary widely across the state, many in central and southern Ohio reported soybean yields of high 50s to low 70s bushels per acre. The common thread for many producers was: how were yields so high with limited summer rainfall especially in August?… Continue reading