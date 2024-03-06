Watching the weather

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

“Eenie meenie miney mo, who shall stay and who should go? How are we supposed to know? Eenie meeine miney mo” was Cindy’s response to one more political mailing for a mud-slinging local race. The same question could be asked by U.S. producers in relation to corn acres, “Which way do we go?” Corn prices are down more than soybean prices compared to last February.

The USDA Outlook Forum on February 15 and Feb. 16 estimated U.S. 2024 corn acres would be 91.0 million acres, down from last year at 94.6 million acres. Meanwhile, U.S. 2024 soybeans were estimated to reach 87.5 million acres compared to last year at 83.6 million acres. While some minor changes could take place for corn and soybean acres this year, don’t expect multiple millions of acres changes in 2024. Why? U.S. producers are creatures of habits, one being crop rotation is an annual event.… Continue reading