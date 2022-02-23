Water battle continues in Idaho case

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

In 2004, Michael and Chantell Sackett purchased a vacant lot of .63 acres in a rural residential area in Bonner County near Priest Lake in northern Idaho. The property is about 300 feet from the lake and, on the other side, across a road from a tributary of a creek that feeds into the lake. The EPA says that the land is connected to the lake through a subsurface flow of water.

The Sacketts planned to build a home on the property and obtained local permits in 2007. The construction of the house has never started because the Sacketts have been in a legal fight with the EPA over the issue of wetlands for 15 years.

While making initial building preparations, the Sacketts received an Administrative Compliance Order from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, alleging the deposit of fill onto their property constituted an unlawful discharge of pollutants into the waters of the United States under the Clean Water Act (CWA).