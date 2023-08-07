Water quality improving according to EPA river census

This summer, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA) Director Anne Vogel announced that a comprehensive study of Ohio’s largest rivers shows tremendous improvements in water quality over the past several decades.

During the 2020 and 2021 field seasons, Ohio EPA conducted a biological census of large rivers across the state. This census was accompanied by observations of water quality, sediment chemistry, and whole-body fish tissue for contaminant analysis. The census used 156 sites spaced at intervals of approximately 8.8 miles, according to the Ohio EPA. The goals of the census were twofold: 1) to obtain a complete picture of the status of Ohio’s large rivers to serve as baseline for future comparisons and to gauge progress in water quality improvements relative to prior surveys; and 2) to identify the major remaining stressors impacting water quality and biological condition.

According to the Ohio EPA, major findings from the census were:

• The biological condition of Ohio's large rivers has improved dramatically since surveys were first conducted in the 1980s.