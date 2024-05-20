Waters uncertainty remains

By Leisa Boley-Hellwarth

Remember just months ago in May of 2023 when the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously decided Sackett II? It was a landmark decision that seriously restricted the power of the EPA and the Army Corp of Engineers. The Court narrowed the criteria by which certain wetlands and waterways may qualify as “Waters of the US” which the Clean Water Act protects. Specifically, the ruling found that the Clean Water Act covers only adjoining wetlands, a reading that excludes wetlands separated from jurisdictional waters by man-made dykes or barriers, natural river berms, beach dunes, and the like that had previously been protected by 8 different Presidential Administrations.

This was a huge decision. The primary holding of Sackett II is: The Supreme Court limits Clean Water Act jurisdiction over "adjacent wetlands" to those having a continuous surface connection to bodies that are "waters of the United States" in their own right, with no clear demarcation between the "waters" and the wetlands.