Weather Changes and Agriculture’s Response

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

“Weather is constantly changing and impacting agriculture.” That statement by Dr. Aaron Wilson, Assistant Professor and Field Specialist, Ag Weather and Climate for OSU Extension, sums up what most farmers already know about mother nature. No two growing seasons are alike and depending on the characteristics of the farm, the challenges that weather events often bring require adaptability and patience. “There are a number of activities farmer are already doing to build resilience,” Wilson said. “Really heavy rainfall events and rapid oscillations back and forth between wet and dry periods; the impacts of weather on our soil, impacts on our nutrients, pests and disease are all impacted by the changing weather and it is important for farmers to have information to prepare and to manage accordingly.”

While changes in the weather vary from day to day, weather patterns change over time.