Weather driving global markets

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Weather. It was THE price driver for grains as the month of May began and a factor in several regions around the world. Flooding in southern Brazil, primarily in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, quickly became a major event in the first few days of May. Brazil's soybean harvest was estimated to have reached 90% at that time. However, with Rio Grande do Sul (RGDS) experiencing major flooding as well as the loss of life, it became a big deal for soybeans literally overnight. It was estimated that soybeans not yet harvested in RGDS ranged from 4-8 million tons, or 147 million to 294 million bushels. The flooding resulted in 60-plus deaths in the first days of flooding. Rain totals ranged from 6 to 20 inches. Additional rains which took place in the following days pushed soybean prices to successive days of double digit gains of 28 cents and then 16 cents.