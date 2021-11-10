Weather roller coaster to continue

By Aaron Wilson, Ohio State University Extension

After the warmest October on record (1895-present), a flurry of frosty of mornings have officially brought the 2021 growing season to a close. Many areas have experienced low temperatures in the low to mid 20s, with the coldest temperature of 19 degrees F occurring near DeGraff in Logan County on Nov. 5. Precipitation has varied widely across the state, with the heaviest occurring across Ottawa County and south-central Ohio. Wet conditions there have continue to hamper harvest and manure activities. Outside of these areas, precipitation has been a bit below average. We have also seen our first reports of snowfall across northeast Ohio. For more climate information, check out the State Climate Office of Ohio.

Forecast

High pressure will remain anchored southeast of the region over the next couple of days. A weak cold front could bring a few widely scattered showers across the northwest counties.