Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-16 by Dr. Aaron Wilson, OSU Extension Ag Weather and Climate Field Specialist

Please join Drs. Maggie Lewis, Horacio Lopez-Nicora, and Aaron Wilson on a webinar titled Weather Trends and Pest and Disease Impacts on Soybeans on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from 8:30-10:00 am ET. We will update the latest climate trends pertinent to soybean-related pests and diseases, including increasing winter temperatures and extreme weather. We will investigate how abiotic stressors linked to global climate change impact insect pests, from changes in population growth rates to geographic range and phenology. We will analyze the impact of weather patterns on the occurrence of diseases as well, including sudden death syndrome, frog eye leaf spot, white mold, and seedling rot caused by water molds (Phytophthora and Pythium). We will discuss effective management techniques for these stressors and offer innovative strategies to help ensure sustainable soybean production. Please register for this webinar at https://go.osu.edu/soy_climate24… Continue reading