Webinar to cover farm stress and recommendations for support

Recent research on farmer stress has shed light on the challenges agricultural communities face, yet some experiences extend beyond stress into potentially traumatic territory.

To help participants learn how to support farmer well-being and long-term resilience, a Penn State webinar, “Farm Stress Series: Collective Trauma in Agriculture,” will occur from 11 a.m. to noon May 5.

This webinar is aimed at farmers, the agricultural community and mental health professionals.

Natural disasters, rapidly fluctuating markets, economic crises, on-farm injuries and the erosion of rural communities can have lasting effects on farmers’ mental and behavioral health, impacting both individuals and their families. In some cases, these effects ripple through entire communities in a phenomenon known as collective trauma, which can influence farmer decision-making and overall sustainability. Organizers noted that understanding these dynamics is essential for those who work with farmers and seek to support them.

Chris Morris, postdoctoral research associate with Iowa State University, will present during the session.… Continue reading