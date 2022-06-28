Weed control in double-crop beans

By Mark Loux, Ohio State University Extension herbicide specialist

It’s been a tough summer in parts of Ohio to do anything on a timely schedule and there are some weedy fields. The best advice we have for big weeds in full-season soybeans is to increase rates and the complexity of POST herbicide applications, while still adhering to cutoffs for the application of certain herbicides as much as possible. Dicamba products, XtendiMax, Engenia, and Tavium, cannot legally be applied to Xtend and XtendiFlex soybeans after June 30. This cutoff date pertains to use in double-crop soybeans also.

If you are planning on planting Xtend or XtendiFlex soybeans in double-crop fields and using dicamba as a burndown, apply before Friday. There isn’t a cutoff date for most other POST soybean herbicides — it’s based on either crop stage (eg R1) or days before harvest.

Double-crop soybeans usually need some type of weed control program, although how weedy they get depends upon weeds surviving down in the wheat that can take off once they receive light; how much rain we get in July, which drives additional weed emergence and rate of soybean growth; and how fast the soybeans grow and develop a canopy.