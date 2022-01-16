Weed Management Considerations (part 2)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

Weed control in soybeans and herbicide trials have been the subject of research conducted in the Becks Practical Farm Research (PFR) the last several years.

“There is a lot of old herbicide technology in the marketplace today. The salt in Enlist is a new formulation but the technology is still about 75 years old. Dicamba technology is over 50 years old, and Round-up (glyphosate) is over 50 years old. The newest broad spectrum herbicide on the market today is Liberty. Liberty technology is 25 years old and we are putting a lot of trust in Liberty,” said Luke Schulte, Field Agronomist for Becks. “The gravitation as inputs are very high is to pull back input selection to what you know works from 10 or 15 years ago. The reality is that with the age of some of these herbicides, even though some of the technology formulations are new, and with a new understanding of how weeds impact yields, you may need to change your mindset and focus on keeping weeds from emerging in the first place.