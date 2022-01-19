Weed management considerations (part 4)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

Weed control in soybeans and herbicide trials have been the subject of research conducted in the Becks Practical Farm Research (PFR) the last several years. Getting back to the basics of herbicide application and tank mixing, and even the water used as a carrier are important considerations. “Most of the water used for spraying is well water which has varying degrees of hardness,” said Luke Schulte, Field Agronomist for Becks. “Anything about 125 parts per million is considered hard. The calcium and magnesium present in the water are cations that make water hard and can interfere with herbicide performance.”

The use of ammonium sulfate (AMS) to condition spray water is important for multiple reasons.

“AMS has two roles. The first role is as a nitrogen source to bond and magnetize with the weak acids herbicide to help move it into the plant,” Schulte said.