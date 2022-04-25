Weekend conditions finally allowed for some field work

Kurt Wyler

For the last two weeks we had cold wet weather, but it is beautiful out now. Over the weekend we had some great weather. We had some sun and wind and it really helped to dry the ground out and we got a chance to get some fertilizer and tillage work done.

I was finally able to get the wheat topdressed. We have been wanting to get that done, but we have not had the chance to get in the field. There is not a lot of wheat in this area, but the wheat that is around is looking pretty good. It has greened up was really wanting that 28%. Last fall we got the wheat drilled we’d wanted to and we ended up putting a little more out. We were questioning terminating that late wheat for a cover crop, but I think with the prices we are going to go ahead and leave it because it looks good enough that I think we can get a decent crop off of it.… Continue reading