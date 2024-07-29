Welcome to the fair Mr. Henderson

By Barb Lumley

For 51 weeks out of the year, it stood quiet and deserted. The only sounds were the wind blowing around the corners and the rain at times beating on the roof of each deserted building. Then during the week of the county fair, the Carroll County Fairgrounds suddenly became alive with activity. People scurried about, tools in hand, working to get their exhibits ready for the opening day. The grounds suddenly became alive with color, the red, the green, and orange farm machinery, the red, the white and the blue of the Ferris wheel. Once more it was time for the Carroll County Fair.

Early on Monday morning, as one would look toward the north end of the fairgrounds at the cattle barn, a familiar figure could be seen, sitting in his favorite folding chair, and watching the hustle and bustle going on around him. Over the years this man became as much a part of the fair as cotton candy, the merry-go-round, and the largest pumpkin.