We’re Hiring! General Manager, Ag Net Communications

General Manager, Ag Net Communications

Location: Remote (must reside in Ohio or be willing to relocate)

Position Type: Full-time

About Us: As Ohio’s largest agricultural media company, the mission of Ag Net Communications, through Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net, is to provide the Ohio agricultural community the information they need to help make their business profitable, while also providing an enjoyable and entertaining experience through print, radio, and online offerings. With headquarters in Columbus, Ohio Ag Net Communications, LLC was originally founded in 1972 by the late Ed Johnson as Agri Communicators, initially producing daily radio reports for the ABN Radio Network and the weekly television show Agri Country.

Position Summary: We are seeking a dynamic and highly motivated self-starter to join our team. In this role, you will bring your proven leadership talent, unmatched interpersonal skills, keen understanding of Ohio’s agricultural industry, and demonstrated experience in managing staff, finances, and sales accounts.… Continue reading