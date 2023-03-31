We’re No. 37!

By Dan Armitage, Buckeye Sportsman

There are some 29.2 million registered anglers in the United States, with more than 52 million anglers of all ages wetting a line annually, according to the Outdoor Foundation’s 2022 Special Report on Fishing. A list of the states with the most registered anglers per capita was developed from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service data, which were ranked by fishing license holders based on 2021 data and American Community Survey population estimates, with fishing licenses, tags, permits, and stamps per capita serving as a tiebreaker.

What’s more, nearly 13 million kids under 17 went fishing in 2021 — 14% more than did in 2019 pre-pandemic. And while fishing has traditionally been considered a male-dominated activity, nearly 20 million women hit the water in 2021, and over 1.6 million of them did so for the first time.

And here’s an interesting coincidence: of the 50 states, Ohio is ranked 37th in both fishing and hunting categories.… Continue reading