Wet and cold conditions have limited progress



Cold temperatures and rainy conditions limited planting and other activities, according to the USDA

40 NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Topsoil 30 Percent moisture conditions were rated 1 percent very short, 20 percent short, 70 percent adequate, and 25 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on April 30 was 48.2 degrees, 5.5 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.03 inches of precipitation, 0.35 inches above average. There were 3.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 30.

Oat progress reached 71 percent planted and 30 percent emerged. Winter wheat advanced to 81 percent jointed and winter wheat condition was rated 66 percent good to excellent, up slightly from the previous week. Despite the rainy conditions, producers continued to plant corn and soybeans, however, there were reports that the cold temperatures and wet soil conditions were causing poor germination and seed rot in some areas.