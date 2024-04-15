Wet conditions continue

Heavy rains last week saturated fields and prevented any large-scale planting activities, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 31% adequate and 69% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on April 14 was 56.8 degrees, 9.4 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.86 10 inches of precipitation, 0.98 inches above average. There were 0.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 14. Farmers reported that with the excess rain, the only field work that could be done was applying herbicide and fertilizing wheat. Oats were 11% planted. Winter wheat was 51% jointed and winter wheat condition was 70% good to excellent. Warmer than normal conditions continued to push fruit crop development.

