Wet in the East, dry in the West: How will planting season pan out?

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

The March 31 USDA Reports are now behind us. The Prospective Plantings Report served to provide surprises, almost something for everyone. U.S. corn acres were estimated at 89.5 million acres, down from last year’s 93.3 million acres. Trader estimates were 92.0 million acres. It was a huge surprise, as the front number began with “8.” No doubt the ever escalating prices for corn inputs played a huge role in the acres decline. Fertilizer prices last fall were several hundred more dollars per ton compared to those in the fall of 2020. New crop December CBOT in early trading after the noon release was up the 35-cent limit, closing at $6.83 ¾, up 27 ¾ on the March 31 report day. U.S. 2022 soybean acres were pegged at 90.95 million acres, a new record, up from the previous record acres in 2017 when U.S. farmers planted 90.2 million acres.… Continue reading