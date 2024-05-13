Wet weather continues to hinder planting progress

Matt Spillman

We’re in the same boat here, staying afloat. We’ve had a fair amount of rain here in the last week and a half, anywhere from 3.5 to 4 inches, so we’ve done very minimal field work here lately. The forecast is not looking too promising.

We’re about 75% done planting corn and soybeans, both are looking fairly well. We may have a few drowned out spots in some of the last planted stuff before the rain, but for the most part, I think everything’s going to be OK.

We got started on Monday 3 weeks ago with soybeans and we kept rolling. We started later that week plating corn, and kept plugging away. Things were going really well. Ground conditions were great. All the seeds we put in the ground went in with optimal conditions and we have well-established stands with all of the moisture we’ve been dealing with.… Continue reading