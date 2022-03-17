Wetland stamp design is a work of art for a great cause

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

Jeffrey Klinefelter’s painting of three lesser scaup has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp Design Competition, and I challenge you to differentiate his amazing painting from a photograph of the real thing. His rendition of the water surrounding the trio of ducks alone was enough to force a double-take from me.

Klinefelter’s work of art will be displayed on the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp that is issued in the fall of 2023. Judges selected Klinefelter’s painting from a field of six original pieces of

artwork. Second place was a tie between John Roberts of Michigan for his painting of American widgeon, and Frank Dolphens of Nebraska for his painting of green-winged teal. Klinefelter, from Indiana, is a six-time winner, most recently in 2019.

The Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp program has raised $10.9 million for wetland conservation since 1982.