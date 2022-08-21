What a catch! Fish dishes to diversify diets

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

It has been raining so much I am sure I just saw a fish float by my front step. Just kidding, there is no funny business when it comes to Ohio fish. Raising it, catching it, or just eating it, it is big business in Ohio!

Aquaculture had first boom in Ohio in the late 1980s when, as the story goes, Bob Evans needed some catfish. The Ohio Aquaculture Association (OAA) was founded in 1990. As farms began to raise perch, they were held to sport fishing length requirements until 1995. I bet they were not too happy about that. Aquaponics hit the roof around 2013 and remains thriving today.

Ohio ranks in the top third for aquaculture production. Aquaculture farms raise fish for stocking as well pond to plate. USDA stats state there are 59 total Ohio farms in the aquaculture business, with more than half raising fish for our plates.… Continue reading