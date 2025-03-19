What farmer leaders are prioritizing at the United Soybean Board

Phillip Good of Macon, Mississippi is chair of the United Soybean Board. In this featured audio, Dusty Sonnenberg talks with him about the work the organization is doing for the 500,000 farmers contributing to the checkoff, and what kind of return on investment the checkoff is seeing. Searching for efficiencies and trying to get greater return for each dollar invested is the name of the game, says Good. Tune in for the full update.… Continue reading