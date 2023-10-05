What happens to residue P and K after harvest?

By Greg LaBarge

Fall provides an important window for nutrient soil sampling. Don’t Guess, Soil Test is still the best nutrient management advice any agronomist will give you. We have a variety of information on how to soil sample and use the results to make sound nutrient recommendations. Visit https://go.osu.edu/fertilityresources to review that information. Here I want to think about nutrients that do not show on the soil test because they are bound in the residue coming out the back of the combine as you harvest. How much P and K are contained in corn and soybean residue? When does it become available?

Some Iowa State work by Dr. Mallarino provides answers. The work reported nutrient partitioning of total plant P and K uptake between grain and vegetative tissue for a 57-bushel soybean and 170-bushel corn crop. From a total uptake perspective, the plant accumulates more K than P but at harvest we remove more P than K.… Continue reading