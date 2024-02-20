What is Brazil’s soybean and corn production size? 

By Daniele Siqueira, Head of Market Intelligence with Brazilian consultancy AgRural

In a normal year, I would answer the question above by saying it is still early to tell how much corn and soybeans Brazil will be able to harvest in its 2023/24 crop season. Soybeans were planted later than normal and the second corn crop, which accounts for nearly 75% of the country’s total corn production, is still being sown.

All that is true. This year, however, we have to deal with another variable: the wide differences between estimates, including the forecasts released by sources considered “official” by the market: Conab, Brazil’s federal crop agency, and the USDA.

On Feb 9, Conab made another cut to Brazil's soybean production estimate, which was put at 149.4 million metric tons, about 13 million down from the initial estimates due to the impact of hot, dry conditions on several states, especially Mato Grosso, the country's largest producer.